Youth take lead at Okanagan Indian Band conference in Vernon

'Upstream' OKIB learning

Photo: Bowen Assman The What Happens Upstream Youth Conference is an effort to get youth involved in speaking up about critical issues in the North Okanagan community

More than 300 youth from across the North Okanagan gathered Monday for the second annual What Happens Upstream Youth Conference, hosted by the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Leadership Council.

"Swimming upstream is the challenges that the salmon face every year going upstream, and the youth symbolize that,” said Jami Tonasket, community safety coordinator with the Okanagan Indian Band.

“They know the work that needs to be happening is not for them now, it is for the people to be, it is for the future generations. To swim upstream to lay their eggs of wisdom for the next generations.”

The event took place at the Prestige Conference Centre and included youth aged 14 to 25, with representation from every school in School District 22. Participants engaged in workshops, keynote presentations, resource booths and performances focused on empowerment and community healing.

Tonasket said creating safe spaces for youth to speak and be heard remains a priority.

Photo: Bowen Assman Akasha Eustache (left) was one of the youth leaders responsible for putting the conference on, while Jamie Tonasket (right) collaborated with the youth leaders.

"People felt that it was really important that we created opportunities and safe spaces for our youth to gather to share and to support them in any capacity that we can,” said Tonasket. “The youth have done an amazing job of pulling this together.”

One of the young organizers, Akasha Eustache, said the conference has helped build confidence.

"Ever since we started this, I have felt that my voice has been heard,” said Eustache. “I have been feeling more confident in speaking out on my own needs and other people’s needs as well.”

“I think it is important for us to take care of our community and the younger ones, since their has been a lot of hardship over the past several years,” Eustache said. “We aren't just sitting around, we are trying to heal everyone and ourselves, which I think is lovely.”