Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards take place Thursday

Vernon businesses honoured

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce On Thursday, the 41st annual Business Excellence Awards, presented by Kal Tire, will take place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, recognizing outstanding achievements in the community.

Small Business Week is an opportunity for the Greater Vernon business community to honour excellence among local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Taking place from Oct. 19 to 25, this year’s theme emphasizes preparing entrepreneurs for economic shifts, including the increasing influence of artificial intelligence and changes across generations.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is leading the celebrations with two events.

On Tuesday evening, a sold-out Business after Five gathering will be held at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, providing networking opportunities for attendees.

“Despite many challenges our business community continues to show determination and resiliency. Our chamber has over 700 members and is the 10th fastest growing in Canada, which suggests there is an underlying optimism that consumers are showing more support to for local businesses,” GVC Executive Director Sonja Harkness said.

The Business Excellence Awards will be presented in an Oscar-style ceremony, with multiple categories such as Businessperson of the Year, New Business of the Year, Non-Profit Excellence, and more. The event will showcase the accomplishments and contributions of nominees from across the region. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Tickets for the event are available online.