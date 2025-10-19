Vernon News

Vernon hosted the annual BC Athletics Cross Country Championships Saturday

Hundreds on the run

Darren Handschuh

Close to 400 runners were at Vernon DND grounds for the annual BC Athletics Cross Country Championships.

This was the second year the event was held in Vernon, said Adrienne Mills with the Vernon Athletics Association.

Race distances will vary from one to 10 kilometres, depending on age category, with runners as young as 10 years old taking to the course. The runners represented 36 clubs from across the province.

“We have just over 300 in the provincial championships side and about 60 in the community side,” Mills said, adding there were more community runners this year than last.

“I think running is very popular in this area overall,” Mills said, noting there are numerous running groups and clubs in the area if people want to take up the sport.

The Vernon event was also an opportunity to qualify for the 2025 Canadian Cross Country Championships that will be broadcast live from London, Ontario Nov. 29 and 30.