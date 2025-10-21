Vernon News

Thompson-Okanagan branch of Ukrainian Canadian Congress holds meeting with MP Scott Anderson

Photo: Contributed Andrea Malysh, left, MP Scott Anderson and Don Blakely.

Representatives of the Thompson-Okanagan Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress praised a local Member of Parliament for his support of Ukraine.

On Oct. 15, representatives of the group met with Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson, to discuss issues relating to the Canadian Ukrainian community.

Group president Andrea Malysh and governance director Don Blakely asked specific questions and had a wide-ranging discussion on challenges facing the community of Ukrainian newcomers.

In a press release, the local branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said of interest was the discussion around the appointment of Anderson to the Standing Committee on National Defence and particularly his recent trip to Ukraine.

“That Anderson maintains a strong support for Ukraine, for newcomers from Ukraine that have arrived to Canada under the CUAET (Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel) program and to the Ukrainian Canadian community who, for over 100 years, have contributed to the fabric of Canadian society,” Malysh said.

The news release said the meeting with Anderson covered financial support for trauma counselling for Ukrainian newcomer families, the need to streamline the renewal or extension of the CUAET program past March 31, 2026, and the need to provide fast track, permanent residency program for those on CUAETS.

On Oct, 16, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress called on the Government of Canada to establish a pathway to Permanent Residence in Canada for eligible CUAET visa holders and their families.

“Many CUAET visa holders report that in addition to not knowing if and when the war in Ukraine will end, the inability to work in Canada uninterrupted and into the foreseeable future, has been a major source of psychological stress and uncertainty for this group,” said Alexandra Chyczij, UCC National President.

“CUAET visa holders risk loss of legal employment as Canadian employers are reluctant to extend longer term employment opportunities to them because of the likelihood that their visa and work permits will expire. Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war want to support themselves, pay their taxes, and feed their families."

The UCCTO press release said meeting with Anderson concluded with an agreement to support Ukrainian community initiatives and exchange further information on the upcoming Ukrainian Canadian Congress National Triennial Conference with Keynote Speaker, Chrystia Freeland, newly appointed special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine.