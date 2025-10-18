Vernon News

Powder hounds are flocking to the Vernon Ski Club's annual ski swap

Ski gear galore

Photo: Darren Handschuh Anyone looking to hit the slopes this winter might want to swing by the Vernon Recreation Complex today.

Anyone looking to hit the slopes this winter might want to swing by the Vernon Recreation Complex today.

With winter just around the corner, the annual Vernon Ski Club's ski swap features thousands of items for sale.

Neil Fitzgerald, with the ski club, said everything a person needs from skis to snowboards to boots and clothing can be found under one roof.

“You can get completely outfitted here,” Fitzgerald said, adding people can also get gear at a “great price."

"For a family where their kids have gotten into skiing or adults that need to outfit everyone all at once, this is the perfect opportunity. There are some great deals to be had," he said.

The ski swap is also the club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This is to help families keep their fees down, pay our coaches and things like that,” Fitzgerald said.

The swap is on until 3:30 p.m.