Vintage video features 1963 National Retriever Trials in Vancouver

Doggone good history

Today's trip down Memory Lane is going to the dogs – literally.

This week's video by Vernon videographer and historian Francois Arseneault goes back to 1963 for another episode of Tides and Trails.

Host Ted Peck and cameraman Bill Dennett take in the 1963 National Retriever Trials, the 15th held since 1948.

“The event was held at the honourable Col. Clarence Wallace ranch just outside Vancouver. Col. Clarence Wallace, a First World War veteran, was also the 18th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, serving the province from 1950-55,” said Arseneault who is also an expert on military history.

Arseneault said the ranch was well suited for the weekend event with 30 entrants from across the country.

“Nineteen champions, two national and two international champions participated in the event. The dogs are challenged with five water and five land tests, they simulate actual hunting conditions. The weather changed from a sunny Friday afternoon to more damp rainy weather on Saturday. There are many faces in the audience, perhaps a few may be recognized,” Arseneault said.

“It’s interesting to note, as I learned through research, that there are few films of this quality of retriever trails in Canada, though more from the US in the 1950s and '60s.”

The national competition continues to this day.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault