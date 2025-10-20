Vernon News

Village of Lumby wants public feedback on neighbourhood planning process

Lumby seeking input

Photo: Contributed

The Village of Lumby is launching its neighbourhood planning process and is seeking public input.

The goal is to provide a framework for accommodating housing growth in a way that respects the character, scale and community values of the village.

As part of this process, the village is inviting residents, business owners and stakeholders to participate in an online survey designed to gather input on three growth scenarios for the development of Lumby’s Hillside Neighbourhood.

The survey will help inform the initial scope and scale of development, with additional consultation specifically focused on housing forms, community spaces/trails, and connections to existing neighbourhoods.

“We want to ensure that the voices of Lumby residents are at the heart of our Hillside Neighbourhood planning,” said Mayor Kevin Acton. “This is a chance for everyone to contribute to the initial growth scenario and plan that will guide growth and development in a way that respects our village character and supports a vibrant future.”

The Terms of Reference for the Hillside Neighbourhood Plan were approved by council in August 2025 and outline the objectives, scope and engagement strategy for the project.

Along with the online survey, people can complete and submit a paper copy at the Village of Lumby Office, 1775 Glencaird St.

All survey submissions must be received by Oct. 31.

For more information, click here or contact the RDNO Planning Department by calling 250-550-3732 or by e-mail at [email protected].