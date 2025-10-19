Vernon News

Popular fall beer party returns to Vernon Oct. 25

Octoblerfest is back

Photo: Facebook Stefan Tobler will once again be the guest of honour at the annual Oktoblerfest in Vernon.

Stefan Tobler will once again be the guest of honour at the annual Oktoblerfest.

The popular event takes place Oct. 25 at the 1516 Pub and Grill in Vernon, starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are required, and seating is limited.

Tobler, head brewmaster of Okanagan Spring Brewery, will open the popular event.

Okanagan Spring Brewery was founded in Vernon in 1985 by Jakob Tobler and Buko von Krosigk to offer an alternative to mainstream beers.

It was a significant player in the BC craft beer movement, with its first beer, the Premium Lager, being poured on Dec. 31, 1985. The brewery was acquired by Sleeman Breweries in 1996 and continues to operate in the original Vernon location, with Jakob's son Stefan currently serving as brewmaster.

Okanagan Spring was one of the original craft breweries in British Columbia, helping to popularize the microbrewery scene in the province.

The brewery has won numerous awards, including gold medals at the World Beer Awards.