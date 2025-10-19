Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue members practice getting in and out of a hovering helicopter

VSAR training takes flight

Photo: VSAR Their latest training exercise had the men and women of VSAR climbing in and out of a hovering helicopter.

They are not called elite volunteers for nothing.

From climbing up and down cliffs to jumping into fast-moving water, members of Vernon Search and Rescue train under some arduous circumstances.

And their latest training exercise had the men and women of VSAR climbing in and out of a hovering helicopter.

The training is part of an annual certification process, administered by the Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society (AROWHS) and experienced members of the VSAR Heli-Winch Team.

“Through the course of the day, team members underwent a safety orientation, reviewed training procedures for operation around helicopters, and ran through hover exit drills including grounded dry-runs and multiple live hover entries/exits,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

AROWHS and the VSAR Heli-Winch Team also demonstrated the use of the rescue hoist, reviewed patient transport options and the locations/configurations of onboard rescue and medical equipment, and delivered instructions on how to use the RECCO passive avalanche beacon locator device.

“We thank the AROWHS for a successful collaboration and the use of their Bell 412 EP helicopter. Their support and resources are invaluable to the continued success of the VSAR Heli-Winch program,” the post said.

“While the main objective of the day was training and ensuring ongoing competency within the VSAR membership, the memories made are crucial to building a healthy and cohesive team.”