Vernon News

Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank opens new and much larger facility

New, improved food bank

Photo: Darren Handschuh Paul Bielby, Community Ministries Director for Vernon, stands in the new and much larger, Salvation Army Food Bank.

When Tannis Senger went to the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank, she got more than necessities for her family – she found a community.

“[With] the rising prices of everything and trying to do everything as a single mom, this place has been that cushion in life I really needed,” she said.

“It's not only given me help with my groceries, I've also been part of an amazing community of people who have become a whole other part of my life.”

Senger now volunteers at the food bank several days a week.

And providing that sense of community is part of the what the food bank does.

Senger was on hand Friday, when the new, and much larger, food bank opened in the Anderson Subdivision after $1.8 million in renovations.

Paul Bielby, community ministries director for Vernon, said the need to provide sustenance has never been greater.

Bielby said since COVID, the number of people needing a helping hand has tripled.

“And we do anticipate it is only going in increase, unfortunately,” Bielby said, adding there are many families with two incomes that can not make ends meet because of skyrocketing rent and ever increasing grocery prices.

“The average working person in Vernon is having trouble putting food on the table,” he said.

“We have families that are dual income. They may not be high dual income, but five or 10 years ago, even if you were low dual income, you could get by. Housing and food are the two things that hit people the hardest.”

Bielby said the new facility is much better equipped to meet the growing demand with larger storage areas, freezers and coolers for fresh produce and dairy products.

That means the food bank is now better equipped to accept a greater variety of food and material donations.

“Now, with all of the refrigeration, we can offer a lot more fresh food which is super important for health,” he said.

Bielby thanked local grocery stores for helping to keep the shelves stocked. Individual donations have also helped to keep families fed.

A section of the food bank is set up like a grocery store, and those receiving food can grab a shopping cart and, with the assistance of a Salvation Army volunteer personal shopper, they can choose the items they want.

Bielby said people can not take as much as they want, but will be able to get what they need.

Salvation Army Commissioner Susan McMillan said the food bank will provide more than a meal.

“We case workers are here as well. They don't just give out food, they will work with the families,” McMillan said.

“Their problems might present as food, but there might be other things they need help with. We want people to feel they are among people who care, we are not just strangers.”

The food bank has taken over the space where the Salvation Army thrift store used to be.

The thrift store has relocated to a leased space on 43rd Avenue, in the Town Centre Plaza.

Renovations on the new food bank started in March and despite being fully open, the food bank still needs some $300,000 to pay off the project.

To donate to the Salvation Army's various programs, click here.