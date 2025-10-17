Vernon News
Motor vehicle incident slows Highway 97 near Crystal Waters
Highway 97 slow from crash
Photo: Mark Schmaltz
A motor vehicle incident has slowed traffic northbound on Highway 97
A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has slowed northbound traffic.
According to a Castanet reader, a single vehicle incident has prompted a slowdown near Crystal Waters Road on Highway 97.
Traffic is backed up northbound, as emergency crews are on scene.
There are no apparent injuries.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Healthcare heroes at gamePenticton - 11:38 am
- MPs against Bill C9Vernon - 11:29 am
- Teen charges in hate crimesOntario - 11:25 am
- Values key to sovereigntyCanada - 11:24 am
- Drunk driver rolled vehicleSalmon Arm - 11:12 am
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Oakley Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net