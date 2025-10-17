Vernon News

Motor vehicle incident slows Highway 97 near Crystal Waters

Highway 97 slow from crash

Photo: Mark Schmaltz A motor vehicle incident has slowed traffic northbound on Highway 97

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has slowed northbound traffic.

According to a Castanet reader, a single vehicle incident has prompted a slowdown near Crystal Waters Road on Highway 97.

Traffic is backed up northbound, as emergency crews are on scene.

There are no apparent injuries.