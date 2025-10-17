282334
Motor vehicle incident slows Highway 97 near Crystal Waters

Bowen Assman - Oct 17, 2025 / 11:03 am | Story: 578555

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has slowed northbound traffic.

According to a Castanet reader, a single vehicle incident has prompted a slowdown near Crystal Waters Road on Highway 97.

Traffic is backed up northbound, as emergency crews are on scene.

There are no apparent injuries.

