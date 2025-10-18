Vernon News

Coldstream asking public for input on public access points on Kal Lake

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Kal Lake is one of the North Okanagan's most treasured natural resources

The District of Coldstream is exploring ways to enhance public access points around Kalamalaka Lake, and they need the public's help.

An online survey has been launched where residents and stakeholders can share their thoughts on access points surrounding the lake.

“We encourage all members of the community to participate and share their perspectives,” said Mayor Ruth Hoyte. “Kalamalka Lake is a vital part of our community, and public input is essential to ensure responsible and inclusive access planning.”

Individuals can complete the online survey, or email submissions to [email protected]. The survey ends Oct. 31.