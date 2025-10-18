Vernon News
Coldstream asking public for input on public access points on Kal Lake
Public feedback on Kal Lake
Photo: Chelsey Mutter
Kal Lake is one of the North Okanagan's most treasured natural resources
The District of Coldstream is exploring ways to enhance public access points around Kalamalaka Lake, and they need the public's help.
An online survey has been launched where residents and stakeholders can share their thoughts on access points surrounding the lake.
“We encourage all members of the community to participate and share their perspectives,” said Mayor Ruth Hoyte. “Kalamalka Lake is a vital part of our community, and public input is essential to ensure responsible and inclusive access planning.”
Individuals can complete the online survey, or email submissions to [email protected]. The survey ends Oct. 31.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Inuit leader fears TrumpCanada - 12:28 pm
- Seeking vodka theft suspectSalmon Arm - 12:04 pm
- From a penny to a car?Vernon - 12:00 pm
- Hot mic remark investigatedVancouver - 11:56 am
- HBC landlords want $2.4MBusiness - 11:51 am
Real Estate
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net