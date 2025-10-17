Vernon News

Residents rescued from blaze on Vernon's 30th Ave

Photo: Tyler Johnson Vernon Fire Services are currently on 30th Ave extinguishing a morning fire

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.

The City of Vernon has confirmed that the early morning fire in the 3100 block of 30th Ave originated from a third-floor apartment unit, and 30th Ave remains closed to traffic.

Approximately four to five units have been impacted, and several individuals were safely rescued from the building.

"Thanks to the quick and effective work of VFRS crews, the fire was knocked down quickly, preventing it from spreading to other nearby buildings," said Jessica Hewitt with the City of Vernon. "Crews remain on scene in the salvage and overhaul phase, working to extinguish remaining hot spots."

The public is advised to stay aware from the area while crews are still working.

UPDATE 9:49 a.m.

Fire crews are leaving the scene, and the early morning fire has been extinguished.

ORIGINAL 9:19 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue is currently on scene of an early morning fire on Vernon's 30th Ave.

Flames are coming from the 3100 block of 30th Ave.

Vernon staff are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently. Traffic is currently restricted in the area, as there will be significant emergency activity in the vicinity.

The fire happened on the third floor of the building that houses Oh Kim restaurant and other businesses on the bottom floor and apartments on the upper floors.

Two metal ladders could be seen going from the ground floor to pen windows on the top floor.

There are unconfirmed reports residents had to be evacuated using the ladders.

As of 9:15 a.m., light smoke could be seen coming from building.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.