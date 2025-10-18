Vernon News

Provincial Cross Country Championships running into Vernon

Top B.C. runners compete

Photo: BC Athletics Top athletes from BC Athletics will be racing at the DND Grounds in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The top cross country runners from across the province will be converging on Vernon's DND Grounds this Saturday.

The competition will feature the top runners from youth to masters-level. More than 300 competitors have registered, from 36 different clubs from across the province.

Race distances will vary from one to 10 kilometres, depending on age category.

Races kick off at 9 a.m., with free admission for spectators. The event will also feature face painting, sponsor tents, and on-site massage and physiotherapy services.