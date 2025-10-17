Vernon News

Chuck Harper is stepping down as Vernon's street preacher after more than 15 years

Street preacher bids farewell

Photo: Darren Handschuh After more than 15 years of serving, Chuck Harper is stepping down as Vernon's street minister.

The reverend announced his departure at the 12th annual Homeless Memorial in Polson Park Thursday.

Harper said it was an emotional moment as he looked out at all the familiar faces in the crowd of about 100 people who attended the event and told them he would be leaving.

Over the years, Harper has become a much-respected figure for the unhoused in the city.

He is the founder of the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy where he offered counsel, condolence, support and officiated dozens of funerals, which was, by far, the hardest part of his street ministry.

Harper said he is moving back to Alberta to be closer to his children and grandchildren, a decision that was not easily reached.

“I love the city,” Harper said, adding the he appreciated working with city officials and various agencies.

“I know lots of people in this city – street and straight. It's a great city, I am going to miss it.”

A replacement for Harper has not been named yet, but a search is ongoing.

Harper said last year in Vernon, there were 42 deaths in the street community due to drug overdoses and other circumstances.

This year, he said that number was around 20.

“It's hard to track numbers with privacy and that sort of thing, but our numbers are definitely down from last year,” he said. “I did not have to do as many memorial services this year.”

Harper added that there are a few key needs for the unhoused population that will help them get off the street.

“More affordable housing, treatment and more dry shelter beds and things like that,” he said. “The lack of affordable housing is huge.”