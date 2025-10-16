Vernon News

BC Wildfire Service says fire west of Becker Lake is classified as under control

Photo: File photo According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire near Becker Lake is classified as under control, meaning it is not projected to spread beyond the current perimeter.

A wildfire near Lavington is officially under control.

The fire started on Thanksgiving Monday and has been mapped at 7.7 hectares.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Wildfire investigations often take time and can be very complex. Investigations may be carried out by one or more agencies, including the BC Wildfire Service, the Compliance and Enforcement Branch, the RCMP, or other law enforcement agencies, and may be cross jurisdictional,” said a post on the BCWS website.