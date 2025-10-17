Vernon News

Regional District of North Okanagan to start charging EV drivers to use charging stations

Charged to charge

Photo: File photo Motorists will be charged $1.20 an hour, plus GST, to use electric vehicle charging stations owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO currently operates eight Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on the FLO Services network at the main office on Aberdeen Road.

In 2021, the regional district received $8,000 in grant funding from BC Hydro to support the installation of two pedestals equipped with four Level 2 charging stations.

The net cost to the regional district was approximately $23,700, which was funded from the regional district's COVID Safe Restart grant.

In 2024, two additional pedestals, also equipped with four Level 2 charging stations, were installed with the assistance of $28,951 from BC Hydro.

The remaining $21,572 was funded by the regional district's Climate Action Reserve.

Six of the eight EV charging stations are designated and signed for staff use only and are to service the district’s fleet of seven electric vehicles, five of which are regularly parked at the Aberdeen Road office.

The remaining two stations are currently available for public use. The regional district is responsible for the ongoing costs associated with the operation of these stations. Fixed costs include an annual FLO Services software fee, general maintenance, insurance, and future replacement. Electricity consumption is the main variable cost.

To read the full report, click here.