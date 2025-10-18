Vernon News

Coldstream Mayor said meetings at Union of BC Municipalities went well

Photo: File photo Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte said issues impacting the North Okanagan community were brought forward at the recent UBCM.

It was a productive week for Coldstream at the Union of BC Municipalities in Victoria last month.

Civic leaders from around the province gathered in Victoria Sept. 21 to 26 to discuss a wide range of topics.

At the convention, council members met with the Ministers of Forests and Environment and Parks in support of the resolutions put forward by the district.

Council members also met with staff from BC Assessment to discuss Farm Classifications. Additionally, the mayor and council members were invited to meetings where they were representatives on outside boards such as the Municipal Insurance Association (MIA), the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

Hoyte said the installation of early wildfire detection system was brought forward and was endorsed by the UBCM.

“Especially for our most beloved Kal Park,” Hoyte told Castanet.

Hoyte said at a meeting with the Ministry of Environment that they discussed waste water and sewer management resources “and how it was absolutely necessary to update and renew those.” Hoyte said issues with a Coldstream business “highlighted the need” to upgrade the system.

Issues brought up by Coldstream representatives will now advance for discussion at the next level of government.

“Our meeting with the Ministry of Environment was positive and we should see some movement on that,” said Hoyte.