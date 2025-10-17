Vernon News
Vernon Ski Club’s annual swap returns with deals on gear and apparel
Vernon Ski Swap returns
Photo: Darren Handschuh
The Vernon Ski Swap consistently brings hundreds of avid ski-goers from across the Okanagan.
The Vernon Ski Club is gearing up for its annual ski swap fundraiser at the Vernon Recreation Centre.
Now in its 56th iteration, shoppers will have the chance to find a huge selection of new and gently used Alpine skis, nordic gear, snowboards, outerwear and accessories.
Retailers from across B.C. will be on site, offering new equipment alongside consigned items.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Consignment drop off is on Friday, Oct. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.
Volunteers are still needed, and those interested can email [email protected].
