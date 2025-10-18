Vernon News

Vernon Wellness Fair returns to recreation centre for 20th year

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Wellness Fair is back this fall, this time offering more than 70 vendors.

The Vernon Wellness Fair is back this fall at the Vernon Rec Centre.

The fair will bring together more than 70 exhibitors from across the Okanagan who specialize in health, wellness and natural living.

“It’s exciting to see how passionate our community is about health and wellness,” said Chris Madsen. “The fair brings people together to share knowledge, inspiration, and tools for better living.”

Running since 2005, the fair is celebrating 20 years, and has continued to grow.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, and guests will enjoy prize draws, demonstrations, and the chance to meet local practitioners.

Vendor space is still available, and interested businesses can contact Madsen at 250-558-1960.