Vernon News  

District of Coldstream raising selected rental fees/services by 2.5%

Slight rise in rental fees

Darren Handschuh - Oct 16, 2025 / 11:42 am | Story: 578336

It's going to cost a little bit more to rent District of Coldstream facilities next year.

Council made amendments to the Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Bylaw that include a 2.5% increase for selected rental fees/services annually - up to and including the year 2028 and new for 2026 is a 2% Parks and Recreation Enhancement Fee (PRE).

Revenue from the PRE will be directed to a dedicated Parks and Recreation Enhancement Reserve to support future improvements to Coldstream’s parks and recreational amenities.

