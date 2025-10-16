Vernon News
District of Coldstream raising selected rental fees/services by 2.5%
Slight rise in rental fees
Photo: File photo
It's going to cost a little bit more to rent District of Coldstream facilities next year.
Council made amendments to the Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Bylaw that include a 2.5% increase for selected rental fees/services annually - up to and including the year 2028 and new for 2026 is a 2% Parks and Recreation Enhancement Fee (PRE).
Revenue from the PRE will be directed to a dedicated Parks and Recreation Enhancement Reserve to support future improvements to Coldstream’s parks and recreational amenities.
