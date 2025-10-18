Vernon News

Coldstream, Vernon providing tax breaks for area non-profits

Groups getting tax break

Photo: Facebook Charitable organizations will be getting tax breaks in the North Okanagan.

Charitable organizations will be getting tax breaks in the North Okanagan.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, Coldstream council adopted the Coldstream Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw, which provides property tax exemptions for the 2026 taxation year to eligible not-for-profit organizations and places of worship within the community.

“The exemptions help support organizations that deliver valuable services to Coldstream residents,” Coldstream staff said in news release.

To read the full list of groups that will get a tax break, click here.

The City of Vernon is also looking into exemptions for charitable organizations.

“The City of Vernon is proposing updates to the Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw to support community organizations that strengthen Vernon’s social and community services,” the city said in a release.

“In total, 164 properties will benefit, including places of worship, social services and recreational facilities. Ten new organizations have been approved, adding $71,600 in exemptions, alongside adjustments to existing exemptions to better align with current policies."

Council will consider the bylaw at the next council meeting on Oct. 27.