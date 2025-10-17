Vernon News

Bot flies can be found throughout the region

One nasty fly

Photo: Bill van den Bold Bill van den Bold snapped a picture earlier this year of what appears to be a bot fly that he estimated to be close to 3/4 of an inch in size.

Today's Bug of the Week is one of the nastiest critters in the region.

Based on its size, big eyes and “fur” coat, it would appear van den Bold had a close encounter of the icky kind.

And icky they are.

Bot flies lay their eggs inside of mammals where they hatch and grow before leaving their host to reproduce and continue the cycle.

Bot flies can infest dogs, horses and a variety of other mammals, like chipmunks, squirrels and rabbits.

And they can be found throughout the region.

According to Wikipedia, bot flies, are also known as warble flies, heel flies and gadflies.

Their larvae are internal parasites of mammals, some species growing in the host's flesh and others within the gut.

The only bot fly known to infect humans are found in Central and South America.

Though other species of bot flies can cause myiasis in humans.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a video or picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.