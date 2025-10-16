Vernon News

Vernon city manager resigns to take same role in Delta

Vernon city manager resigns

Photo: City of Vernon Photo Vernon CAO Peter Weeber is departing his role at the city after a year in the role.

Vernon's city manager is leaving after just a year in the position

Peter Weeber will be leaving Vernon to take on the same position with the City of Delta.

“While it is disappointing to share that Peter is leaving, we are grateful for the strong, strategic, entrepreneurial leadership he brought to the City, aired with a productive sense of urgency that helped drive results,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“His dedication to advancing key projects and enhancing how the City serves its residents has made a lasting impact. On behalf of Council, I want to thank him for his contributions and wish him continued success with the City of Delta.”

Weeber joined the city in November 2024, after taking over from Patti Bridal who retired. He came to the City of Vernon from the private sector but had previously served as Penticton's city manager.

According to the City of Vernon, Weeber played a key leadership role over the past year, helping to advance council's strategic priorities and major community initiatives.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served this incredible community,” said Weeber. “Over the past year, Vernon has made real strides, advancing long-term plans and delivering on issues that matter most to residents. The City of Vernon is powered by dedicated, forward-thinking professionals who care deeply about this community and its future. With a clear vision and a solid foundation, Vernon is well-equipped for continued growth and success.”

Weeber's last day will be Nov. 16, 2025. Recruitment for the new CAO position is currently underway.