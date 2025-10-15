Vernon News

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguish fully involved hedge fire

Photo: Kylie Leeper/Vernon Rant and Rave uncensored Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a hedge fire Tuesday evening.

Fire Chief David Lind said just after 8 p.m. Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2 were called to the fire near 25th Avenue.

“The first crews were on scene in a little more than four minutes and found 40 feet of cedar hedge fully involved,” Lind said in an email.

“The fire was extinguished without damage or fire spread to nearby exposures. The cause of the fire is undetermined. RCMP attended the scene as well.”