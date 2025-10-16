Vernon News

City of Vernon in final round of SiriusXM Music Town online contest

City makes the finals

Photo: SiriusXM The City of Vernon is in the running to be named SiriusXM Music Town. Vernon has made it the finals of the online contest and needs as many votes as possible to win a free concert by The Beaches.

The City of Vernon is in the running to be named SiriusXM Music Town.

Vernon has made it to the finals of the online contest and needs as many votes as possible to win a free concert by The Beaches.

“We're down to just 8 finalists and counting on the community to rally for a free concert right here at home,” said a post on the city's Facebook page.

“Voting is open through Oct. 24, and everyone can vote once per day. We also get bonus points for sharing on social media and tagging SiriusXM Canada.”

From Oct. 25 to 27, votes will be tabulated and the judges will determine the winning town. On Oct. 29, the SiriusXM Music Town will be announced.

To vote for Vernon, click here.