Vernon News

Valley Voices Okanagan featuring two artists Nov. 5 at Vernon library

Valley Voices will be heard

Photo: Contributed Michael V. Smith and Erin Scott will read from their works as part of the Nov. 5 Valley Voices event ‘Stories of Our Humanity’ in Vernon.

For inspiration for his latest book, Michael V. Smith listened to music from his past.

For Soundtrack: A Lyric Memoir, Smith remembered the songs and the summers that were tough and the tunes and moments that were beautiful.

“Music was such a touchstone for me at the time. Such great company, such a clear mirror for how I was feeling,” Smith said, a UBC Okanagan professor who will read from Soundtrack alongside Erin Scott as part of the Nov. 5 Valley Voices event ‘Stories of Our Humanity.’

Smith says writing through albums, that time in his life and coming out in the shadow of AIDS, made him realize how important the music was, and still is, to him.

“As I was remembering more and more what it was like to be young in the ‘80s and ‘90s, all these memories of AIDS flooded in. All the cultural noise. I think the wonderful part is how much the music made the work easy, in a way,” said Smith. “The hard part was remembering what it was like to be queer back then. The fear. The isolation. The awful bigoted messaging that felt like it was everywhere. So the music was a comfort again.”

Themes of identity and belonging are also at the forefront of Scott’s work.

At the Valley Voices event, she’ll read passages from a collection of essays about autism.

“My work focuses on the taboo, the unspoken and the difficult aspects of humanity,” said Smith. “I lean into the discomfort because I believe it pushes people towards growth and new understanding — and it allows others to be bold and brave in their own authentic selves. It asks people to step outside their comfort zone, and to engage with others in their community, and to do so with courage and kindness.”

Ahead of readings from the writers is a workshop that will explore these texts, techniques and themes. The workshop is hosted by poet-teacher and Valley Voices volunteer Michelle Doege.

The Valley Voices event takes place Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Okanagan Regional Library Vernon branch.

The writing workshop starts at 5 p.m., doors open to the reading at 6 p.m., and the reading begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

Valley Voices Okanagan is a reading series that celebrates local writing and writers at all ages and stages of their craft.

- with files from Natalie Appleton