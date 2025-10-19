Vernon News

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson sounding alarm over single-use tires

Photo: Pixabay Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson has concerns about single-use tires.

Scott Anderson is raising concerns about cheap, Chinese tires for large vehicles, including those used in the military.

The Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP said he recently learned that one Canadian-made tire with three retreads will allow a large truck to travel a million miles on Canadian roads.

“On the other hand it requires around 13 Chinese single-use tires for a large truck to travel a million miles. All 13 of those tires ends up in the landfill, and our landfills are already closing from too much waste,” he said on his official Facebook page.

“Further, from a military perspective, as someone on the National Defence Committee for a country with vast distances, particularly in the Arctic and northern reaches of Canada, I do no want to see our supply chains owned by the Chinese."

Anderson served for more than 10 years, reaching the rank of captain in the BC Dragoons reserve unit. He outlined his concerns in a letter to the prime minister and the Minister of Finance and National Revenue:

Dear Prime Minister Carney and Minister Champagne,

I am writing to express concern about the increasing prevalence of low-cost, single-use truck and bus tire imports, particularly from China, which are disrupting Canada’s domestic tire manufacturing, recycling, and retreading industries and undermining our circular economy goals. These imports are designed for single use and cannot be retreaded, resulting in more tires being sent directly to landfills at end-of-life and eroding the viability of Canadian re-treaders, who extend tire life through multiple retread cycles, often supporting skilled jobs.

Single-use, lower-quality products have a shorter lifespan and cannot be reused, while the loss of domestic retread capacity heightens our vulnerability to external pricing and supply shocks. As market share shifts toward disposable imports, Canadian manufacturers and re-treaders, who focus on quality, durability, and reuse, are increasingly being driven out by ultra-low-cost imports that bypass circular economy principles and offer no long-term value.

There are also implications for material market security and supply-chain resilience. The decline of domestic retread capacity and the increasing reliance on single-use imports raise Canada’s vulnerability to external price manipulation and sudden supply disruptions, especially during geopolitical or shipping shocks. Maintaining Canadian ability to produce and retread durable tires helps reduce coercive pricing risks, stabilize lead times, and ensure reliable availability for sectors that keep communities and commerce functioning.

Without action from our government, the Canadian tire retreading industry is at risk, along with local jobs, investment, and Canada’s ability to grow a sustainable, circular tire economy. The financial impact on the Canadian economy is significant, including costs to the transportation sector and the displacement of Canadian manufacturing income.

I urge you to meet directly with Kal Tire to discuss the economic and environmental implications of these single-use imports and to explore practical, market-based solutions that protect Canadian jobs, reduce emissions, and ensure fair competition.