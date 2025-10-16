Vernon News

Vernon couple seeks kidney donor as husband's health declines

Searching for a life saver

A Vernon couple are reaching out on social media in search of someone who can change their lives as a living donor.

Olivia McInroy posted on the Vernon & Area Community page that her husband, Mike, is in need of a kidney.

“He’s only 30 years old and has lived his whole life with one kidney. He was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and the past couple years his health has been declining,” Olivia said in the post.

Olivia told Castanet that Mike has been on disability for most of the previous year because of his declining health.

“We have started the journey of exploring a kidney transplant. If you’ve ever been curious about becoming a donor, or if you feel it in your heart to consider helping, it could mean the world to us,” Olivia said, adding her husband is looking for a live donor.

The surgery would be done at St. Paul's Hospital in the Lower Mainland.

“They have all his information on file so if someone is interested they can call (the hospital),” Olivia said. “They have a very quick response.”

Olivia said several tests will have to be done to see if the donor kidney is a match. If a match is found, expenses for the operation will be covered.

For more information email [email protected] or call St. Paul's Hospital at 877-922-9822.

“Give his name, Michael McInroy if you want to start the process,” Olivia said.