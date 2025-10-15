Vernon News

Vernon land assembly including Tiki Village Motel hits the market

Motel lands up for sale

Photo: Marcus & Millichap The site of the Tiki Village Motel in Vernon is up for redevelopment.

A strategically located land assembly in downtown Vernon has hit the market for $6 million, on the heels of a municipal housing needs assessment underscoring the need for significant additions to the city’s housing stock.

Comprising 13 parcels across eight addresses bounded by 24 and 25 avenues, 34 and 34A streets, the site totals 115,087 square feet (2.64 acres). The assembly includes six homes as well as Tiki Village Motel, a local landmark.

“It’s a rare offering,” said James Blair of the McEvay Blair Multifamily Group at Marcus & Millichap, which is leading the marketing efforts. “It’s fully assembled and ready to go.”

Marcus & Millichap notes that the site has plans in place for 180 multi-family apartment units across two 90-unit buildings with ground-level surface parking. The plans total 180,170 square feet, with 145,000 square feet of net leaseable area.

The list price of $6 million reflects the need to secure city approval prior to moving forward with redevelopment, but Blair feels the price is appropriate to the site’s potential and circumstances.

“It would be great for a non-profit group,” Blair said. “[But] the numbers are also pretty smart when it comes to market housing.”

The property brochure notes that the site is eligible for RH3 High Rise Apartment Residential zoning, which allows “apartment housing, care centres, senior housing, and stacked row housing.”

In the meantime, the existing motel offers holding income of $289,000 a year.

“Demand’s been tempered, just given the climate on redevelopment,” Blair said. “I think it’s just a matter of finding the right group at the right time.”

The past month has seen “renewed interest” on the site as well as other multi-family opportunities across the Okanagan.

A housing needs assessment the City of Vernon completed last fall underscores the need for new development in the community.

The city expects its population to reach 50,149 next year, and rise a further seven per cent to 53,669 by 2031. This is driving an estimated need of 5,933 new homes by 2031, and 11,484 by 2041. Yet data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) indicates just 132 starts in the city this year through the end of August.

In August, the province set a target for Vernon of 1,829 new homes by 2030, a figure developed in consultation with the city. The target represents 75 per cent of the city’s housing needs.

The city, which aims to approve an updated official community plan (OCP) by the end of the year, is supportive of development on the Tiki Village Motel site. The new OCP, the first since 2013, promises to expand affordable, inclusive and diverse housing options.

“The property is located along a major roadway and in close proximity to downtown, making it well-suited for mixed-use development that combines commercial and residential uses,” said Erica Marshall, communications and engagement advisor with Vernon. “The planning department looks forward to collaborating with the new owner to help realize their vision for the property and bring a successful development to reality.”