Internationally acclaimed pianist David Fung will perform at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

World-class pianist coming

Photo: NOCCA The North Okanagan Community Concert Association presents internationally acclaimed pianist David Fung Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

One of the best piano players in the world is coming to Vernon.

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA) presents internationally acclaimed pianist David Fung Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Praised by The Washington Post for his “ravishing and simply gorgeous” performances, Fung is celebrated worldwide.

Recognized as one of today’s most compelling pianists, Fung has appeared as a soloist with the Cleveland Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony.

An incisive interpreter of Mozart and Bach, Fung has collaborated with the Israel, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Orpheus, and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.

A release from the NOCCA said Fung's performances have captivated audiences at many of the world’s most prestigious concert halls and his international festival appearances include Aspen, Blossom, Caramoor, Edinburgh, Hong Kong Arts, Ottawa, Ravinia, and Tippet Rise, where critics have hailed him as “impossibly virtuosic, prodigiously talented” (Edinburgh Guide).

A Steinway Artist and recording musician, Fung’s work has been featured on the Steinway & Sons label, including Transcendent Beethoven, highlighted by Apple Music as one of the best Beethoven recordings marking the composer’s 250th anniversary.

Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller office, by calling 250-549-7469 or online.