City of Vernon needs new red carpets for hockey arenas

Photo: Contributed Vernon needs new red carpets for its hockey arenas.

“I’d like the administration to look into getting a new red carpet for our use in some of our facilities, as the one we have now is not safe and doesn’t really reach centre ice,” Coun. Akbal Mund said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mund said he and Coun. Teresa Durning recently walked on a red carpet that didn’t reach centre ice.

“We do have one that goes to centre ice and it wasn’t requested at the event that you’re speaking of,” said Matt Faucher, acting recreational services director. “That said, it is very well seasoned and is leaving residue on the ice when it’s put down.”

“We should probably get a new one,” said Mund.

“It is on our radar,” said the city staffer.

“I’ve used the one that makes it to centre ice in Kal Tire North and it was showing its wear,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.