City of Vernon launches 20-year plan to revitalize popular downtown park

Photo: File photo Vernon city council approved Tuesday, Oct. 14 the start of the Polson Park Revitalization planning project.

A 20-year plan to revitalize Vernon’s Polson Park is being launched.

City council on Tuesday approved starting Phase 1 of the Polson Park Revitalization planning project.

“The purpose of this plan would be to establish a long-term vision that will guide the park’s development over the next 20 years,” Larissa Price, park projects manager, told council.

Phase 1, costing about $180,000, will assess the current condition of the park, how it’s being used now, what people think of the park and would like to see.

The information-gathering stage is expected to take 6-8 months.

“The park is facing challenges with aging infrastructure,” said Price. “The splash park has long been closed. The playground, tennis courts and other assets are nearing the end of their life cycles."

“This isn’t about starting from scratch. It’s about renewing and enhancing what’s already there.”

The 17.5-hectare park at the southern entrance to the city is a longtime city showpiece.

“For generations, Polson Park has been a main gathering place for all ages,” said Price. “Today, it continues to serve as a gathering place for events, celebration and recreation.”

The plan is to include a feasibility study on building an outdoor skating rink. The intention would be to use artificial ice, said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“The plan will also establish a phased approach to improvements, allowing us to balance immediate needs with longer-term enhancements,” said Price.

Preceding the amenity improvements, the Vernon Creek naturalization project is underway inside the park. “Phase 2 of this project is anticipated to be completed by year-end,” a report to council said.

Council approved launching the revitalization process.