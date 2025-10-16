Vernon News

Public can have a look at Vernon's new Official Community Plan next month

New plan ready for review

Vernon’s proposed new 279-page official community plan is ready for public review.

The plan has been in the works for more than a year and was subject to many council revisions before receiving preliminary approval Tuesday.

It will now go to a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 10.

“The Official Community Plan (OCP) is a long-term strategic document that guides how and where the city will grow, planning to accommodate an additional 20,000 residents and over 11,000 new housing units over the next 20 years,” reads a report to council from Trisa Atwood, manager of community planning.

The plan covers five main topic areas: growth strategy; housing; climate action; waterfront access and updated environmental mapping, Atwood explained.

The latest draft includes more than 60 changes requested by council during its reviews of the document.

The document covers just about every aspect about living in Vernon with sections on: community safety; emergency planning; transportation; agriculture, industry, flooding hazards; aging; recreation; different kinds of neighbourhoods; the rental market; and a “business-friendly city hall,” among others.

Vernon’s topography was a concern in a recent council review.

“We’re not like the City of Kelowna where they’ve got a lot more flatter land areas in which they can build. We’re very hilly here,” said Coun. Kari Gares.

Building heights were also a topic of debate in that review.

The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in council chambers.