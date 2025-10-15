Vernon News

City of Vernon approves rezoning for 37-lot subdivision in Okanagan Landing

Photo: Contributed A 37-lot subdivision eyed for Okanagan Landing Road could potentially house up to 148 units, Vernon council heard on Tuesday.

Council approved a rezoning request for land that currently sits empty.

“The property is just past Harbour Heights Road. It is a 4.6-hectare site that gently slopes down to Okanagan Lake. It is currently vacant and undeveloped,” said senior planner Michelle Austin.

A concept plan shows 37 lots. Under provincial regulations that now allow up to four units per lot, that could mean up to 148 units could be built.

The property, about nine kilometres from downtown Vernon, has been eyed for residential housing for decades and has all the utility services available.

“Historically, what we’d be looking at is single-family dwellings,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. (But) “since we are creatures of the province, this is the lowest residential zoning that we have available to us as a tool. There was some comment as about why would be allowed two or three on each one of these lots and the answer is legislation of 18 months ago designates that’s the way it is.”

Along with getting rid of single-family zoning, the province also did away with public hearings for routine rezoning requests. While supporting the project, some councillors thought a public hearing might have been useful in this case.

“This is one of those developments where it would have been nice to have a public hearing,” said Coun. Brian Quiring, “not just for the benefit of council but for the benefit of the developer just so that they could understand the concerns of some of the immediate neighbours. It’s unfortunate that process didn’t exist for this application.”

But Quiring was in favour: “I think it’s a good development. When we have these kind of sites that are very well suited to development because of their topography, that’s where we should be developing. I think it’s a win for us to get another lake access.”

A second rezoning will take on a portion of the land to preserve public access to Okanagan Lake.

Small concerns about road dedications and water were expressed. A public hearing would have created a more “robust process,” Cumming said.

Area residents have expressed concerns about the land being developed.