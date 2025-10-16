Vernon News

Spallumcheen is looking to fill vacancies on the Agricultural Advisory Committee

Spall looking for volunteers

Photo: Google Street View The Township of Spallumcheen is looking to fill vacancies on the Agricultural Advisory Committee for the term ending November 2026.

Applications are currently being accepted for the volunteer committee that the township says “plays a vital role in advising council on matters that impact agriculture within the community. Members provide insight, information and recommendations to help guide decisions that support and enhance Spallumcheen’s agricultural sector.”

Meetings are typically held once per month in the evening, offering an opportunity for residents to contribute to local governance while supporting the township’s agricultural priorities.

Application forms are available online at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or can be picked up at the township office.

Completed applications may be submitted in person at the township office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or through the mail slot after hours and by email at [email protected] with the subject line AAC application.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Oct. 24.

For more information, contact the township office at 250-546-3013 or visit the township website.