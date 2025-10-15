Vernon News

Trial for North Okanagan man facing first-degree murder charge will continue in Vernon next year

Murder trial set for 2026

Photo: File photo A North Okanagan man will be return to a Vernon court room next year for the continuation of his murder trial.

A North Okanagan man will be returning to a Vernon court room next year for the continuation of his murder trial.

Peter Visintainer is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer.

The case stems from May 2022. The Southeast District Major Crime Section was called to help Vernon RCMP with a homicide investigation after Beyer's body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land.

At the time, Mounties said witnesses found the body after an altercation with a man driving recklessly in the area.

According to the pathologist who examined his body, Beyer died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

The case has slowly moved through the court system with several breaks in the proceedings.

The trial is now set to re-start on Feb. 2, 2026, for one week. It will then adjourn again until March 23, 2026, when the hearing will resume for another week.