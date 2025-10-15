Vernon News

Wildfire near Becker Lake by Lavington classified as being held

Becker fire being held

Photo: Sarah DeJong/file photo A wildfire near Becker Lake in Lavington is classified as being held.

The wildfire burning near Lavington is classified as being held.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire near Becker Lake is expected to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.

The fire has been mapped at 7.7 hectares and there are no restrictions for the area.

“The wildfire is currently displaying Rank 1 fire behaviour which means [a] smouldering ground fire with no open flame and white smoke,” BCWS said Wednesday morning.

“BCWS crews are continuing suppression efforts on this incident today, constructing a hand guard and putting in hose lay for water delivery to the fire's edge. A water tender is also on site providing water delivery for the crews.”

The fire was reported on Oct. 13.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Wildfire investigations often take time and can be very complex. Investigations may be carried out by one or more agencies, including the BC Wildfire Service, the Compliance and Enforcement Branch, the RCMP, or other law enforcement agencies, and may be cross jurisdictional,” the BCWS said.