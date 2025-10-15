Vernon News

Greyhound buses attempting a comeback in B.C.

Greyhound buses to return?

Photo: KTW file FILE - Greyhound bus service ceased in B.C.'s Interior in 2018.

Greyhound buses may be returning to B.C. highways.

Vernon council on Tuesday agreed to support a request from German-owned FlixBus to launch an intercity bus service in B.C., using its Greyhound subsidiary.

Greyhound was once the biggest name in intercity bus travel, but the company left Western Canada in 2018 and Canada entirely in 2021. Flix bought out Greyhound later in 2021 and has been slowly moving back into Canada.

“Our proposed service would bring regular daily connections through Vernon, linking your residents to Kelowna, Kamloops, Vancouver, Calgary, Seattle, and beyond,” the company said in a letter to Vernon council. It wants council to support its application to the BC Passenger Transportation Board.

“The BC Passenger Transportation Board has consistently emphasized that local government perspectives carry particular weight in their deliberations,” the letter said.

Greyhound would offer 84 trips weekly between Vancouver-Calgary, Vancouver-Kelowna, Vancouver-Kamloops and Kamloops-Kelowna, which would include stops in Vernon and West Kelowna.

Rather than own the whole network, as Greyhound did in the past, service would be contracted out to local operators.

“We contract with local bus operators who know their regions best, providing them with our technology platform, marketing reach, and operational standards,” the letter explained.

Council was asked to submit its letter by Oct. 24.