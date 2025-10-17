Vernon News

Cricket tournament in the North Okanagan draws six teams, two more than last year

Cricket more popular

Photo: NOCC Cricket is growing in popularity in the Okanagan.

It hasn't quite reached the level of hockey or soccer, but cricket is growing in popularity in the Okanagan.

The 2nd annual T10 Cricket Tournament organized by North Okanagan Cricket Club (NOCCS) featured six teams at the competition, up from four last year.

“Team NOCC reached the semi final but lost to a strong Kelowna Warriors teamm," said Hashan Sirisena. "The Warriors went on to win the tournament as champions with Lake Country becoming runners up."

The event attracted around 200 people from the community.

NOCC vice president Gayan Gamage said how proud he was to see the sport he loved growing, with the club now being able to field two teams.

Next year, the club has plans to further expand the tournament to 12 teams played across multiple days and venues while attracting teams from out of province.