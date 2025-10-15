Vernon News

The big sale is almost here.

The Big Retail Leftovers Sale takes place Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Vernon's Sun Country Cycle that will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace as nine local retailers come together for the third annual event.

Launched by a grassroots business collective Vernon Shops Local, the sale was born from a simple idea: local businesses working together can accomplish more than working alone.

“Since forming three years ago, the Vernon Shops Local cohort has collaborated on a variety of initiatives designed to promote small business and strengthen the local economy,” said a press release from the group.

“The Big Retail Leftovers Sale is one of their boldest - and most popular - ideas. Shoppers can expect incredible deals with discounts of 50% or more on top-quality goods ranging from fashion and outdoor gear to home décor and gourmet products.

“This isn’t just a sale - it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and collaboration. In a tough economy, we’re showing that local businesses can thrive by lifting each other up.”

Participating stores at the Big Retail Leftovers Sale include The Room Collection, Antlr Menswear, Kaleco Clothing, Chicken Little, Olympia Ski and Cycle, Kalavida Surf Shop, Cento Wear, Sun Country Cycle and Skyride.