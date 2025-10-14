Vernon News
Small fire burning out of control southeast of Cherryville
Wildfire near Cherryville
Photo: BCWS
A wildfire has been detected southeast of Cherryville.
According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire has been mapped at 0.1 hectares.
The Yeoward Mountain fire was discovered Oct. 14 and is classified as out of control, meaning it is expected to spread beyond its current size.
The fire is believed to be lightning-caused.
There are currently no area restrictions or evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire.
