Vernon News

Downtown Vernon business owner upset over latest break in

'Someone has to protect us'

Photo: Michael Finn Casa Bella Bedding Boutique was broken into again in downtown Vernon.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.

On Monday Oct. 13, at approximately 4:40 a.m., frontline officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were dispatched to an alarm at a business in the 3200 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Police immediately attended to the scene and learned entry was gained to the business.

“After a thorough search of the building, it was determined the unknown suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival with merchandise from the business. Despite patrols of the area, a suspect was not located and police continue to investigate the break-in to the business,” Cpl. Tania Finn said in an email.

Vernon RCMP said they are committed to ensuring all area communities, including the downtown core of Vernon, remain a safe place to live and conduct business.

“The Vernon North Okanagan Detachment Senior Leadership Team continually monitor and re-deploy police resources based on current, and sometimes competing, priorities. Due to many factors, the decision was made to combine the prolific offender unit and the downtown enforcement unit into a Crime Reduction Unit to target priority offenders and emerging crime trends,” Finn said.

In addition, and as a part of their duties, Finn said frontline officers conduct proactive enforcement patrols of hot spot areas within the downtown core to provide a visible presence. The Vernon RCMP work closely in partnership with the City of Vernon By-law Enforcement, as well as, the volunteers with the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteer Program, both who conduct patrols to alert police to issues requiring our assistance and engagement.

“Together, we are working hard to keep Vernon a safe community to live and work in,” Finn said.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The frustration in Diane Vona's voice is obvious as she talks about the latest incident at her downtown Vernon store.

Vona has operated Casa Bella Bedding Boutique on 30th Avenue for years and she has had her share of incidents, including in 2019 when a woman walked into her store and physically assaulted her.

A suspect was arrested and convicted for the assault.

The latest incident happened Monday morning when someone broke in through the front window and stole and estimated $2,500 worth of items.

Vona said she received a call from her security company Monday morning at 4 a.m. that an alarm at the store had gone off.

When she arrived, there were two police cars in front of her store.

Entry was gained through the front window, but Vona said the window was not smashed, but had an arch-shaped hole in it.

“It was a very clean cut,” Vona said, wondering if someone cut the glass to gain access to her store. “I don't know if it was done by someone who knew how to cut glass or what it was.”

The thief, or thieves, then made off with two coats, two purses and a pair of shoes valued at more than $2,500.

The stolen items were easy accessible.

“They grabbed what was there,” she said, adding this is not the first time she has had issues.

“I've had a few. I've had my door broken in to, my till taken and I had a lady come into my store and do $10,000 worth of damage.”

And because of those past incidents, Vona said it is cheaper to pay for repairs out of pocket than have her insurance premiums go up.

“We need to have security down here, or something down here,” Vona said, adding a security guard patrolling main street would help.

Vona said she and other businesses support the community through taxes and wages and would like some help keeping their operations safe.

“Someone has to protect us,” she said.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and Downtown Vernon Association for comment.