City of Vernon looking at free transit for youths

Photo: File photo

A pilot project offering free transit for teens in Vernon should run for three years if it receives council’s support, a report said.

The staff report was presented to Vernon council on Tuesday morning.

The program would offer free transit for teens aged 13-18. Implementation wouldn’t be hard, the report said. BC Transit could simply create a youth-specific fare code on the existing electronic pass.

The cost over three years, beginning next September, would be estimated at $220,000. Coldstream and the regional district also participate in the transit system, so financial arrangements would have to be worked out with them. They are aware the program is being considered, the report said.

Other municipalities have tried such programs.

“In Penticton, for instance, their council introduced a Free Transit Under 24 Program in 2024. A recent report from City of Penticton showed the program added more than 63,000 trips, from 1,277 unique riders in its first nine months, with total system ridership growing by almost 10% year-over-year.

“The report also stated that revenue is expected to continue to increase by 5% despite offering free transit to youth 24 and under.”

The project would allow the city to collect useful ridership information, the report said.

The report noted that fare and cost-sharing reviews are planned for next year. It recommended reconsidering the pilot program after those are completed.