Costs coming in below estimates for Vernon Active Living Centre

New pool avoids tariffs

Photo: Vernon ALC Construction Cam Vernon’s $136-million pool project has been able to avoid being hit by US president Donald Trump’s tariffs.

In a quarterly progress report presented to council Tuesday morning, city staff reported “the project team has been able to avoid most of the potential tariff risks through the timing of purchases and shipping of equipment from the U.S. and by choosing Canadian-made products and equipment where possible.”

The report said costs continue to come in below estimates.

Work in the last quarter at the Active Living Centre included pouring foundations and installing underground piping for the 50-metre pool.

The 25-metre pool, leisure pool and family hot tub tanks were finished with testing now underway.

Roofing was completed above the pools and gymnasium.

“Although the project team has experienced some challenges that slowed progress, the design and construction team recently held a strategy session to look for efficiencies to mitigate any delays and keep the project on target for the fall of 2026,” the report said. “Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the focus will shift toward completing remaining structural slabs, fully enclosing the building, and advancing pool, mechanical, and interior systems.”

The facility is slated to open next fall.