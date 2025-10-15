Vernon News

Five Alarm Funk coming to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Time to funking party

It's time to get your funk on.

Five Alarm Funk will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Friday as part of the Spotlight Series Presentation.

The Vancouver-based band has more than 20-years of experience and strong, funky following.

Their audience engagement, hilarity, precision and execution have heralded these “manic Funk Bots” with the release of eight studio albums, two JUNO Award nominations, three Western Canadian Music Awards and a rap sheet of enthusiastic reviews.

The band has toured stages across the globe in Canada, USA, Taiwan and even all the way to Mali, Africa at the UN headquarters.

Locally, fans and the newly curious alike may recall Five Alarm Funk as the “Saturday Night Festival Headliner” in 2024 at Vernon’s annual SunDog Festival.

“Funk is just a driving, driving groove that always makes you feel good,” said front man & set drummer Tayo Branston Branston.

Five Alarm Funk has the essential rhythm guitars, the deep bass, the percussion and horns, but Branston explains this octet also enjoys the frolics of funk.

“Our stage show is fully decked out in costumes and props. It’s about the fun and excitement that you can have on stage, and you see that on every band member’s face,” says Branston.

“You don’t have to look or act a certain way. You can create these personas and deliver a show that’s outside the realm of just playing your instruments. From Diaper-man in Parliament-Funkadelic, to Bootsy Collins’ flashy look, we’ve embraced that and it adds a fun visual element for concert-goers.”

With the band arranged around drummer Branston front-and-centre, Five Alarm Funk flexes choreographed dance moves, group-shouted vocals and dizzying interplay—a rhythm-centric, party-igniting musical machine.

Five Alarm Funk was spawned as much by chance as by design when guitarist Gabe Boothroyd, bassist Neil Towers and Branston met at a house party in 2003 and began jamming. Their mutual love of funk ranged from funk acts like James Brown, Parliament-Funkadelic and Bootsy Collins, to horn outfits like Tower of Power, to the Afrobeat groove of Fela Kuti, to classic Latin jazz, ska, and a lot in between.

“We came together in a natural progression where east met west in Vancouver,” says Branston. “It started off as a few of us jamming at this party and everybody loved it, so we decided to get together on a more regular basis. It was like the birth of a star and the gravitational force pulled everybody else in.”

Executive Director Jim Harding said people can expect a high-energy show.

“Everyone sooner or later ends up on their feet at VDPAC concerts,” said Harding, “And I fully expect the energy of Five Alarm Funk will have everyone up from the first chord—and likely as soon as they take the stage.”

Tickets are $42 including fees and taxes and are available at the Ticket Seller Box Office, by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.