Reports of cougar sightings in Silver Star area near Vernon

Photo: Wildsafe BC There are reports of a cougar sighting in the Silver Star area.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said cougars are often seen in the area, which is their natural habitat.

There are also unconfirmed reports on social media that dogs were attacked by a big cat recently.

“Cougars love picking off dogs,” Wise said “If you have a bunch of dogs running together it is safe than one. A big black lab is a natural target for a big cat.”

Wise said cougars are wandering through the area year round in search of prey.

“Where ever you have lots of deer you are going to have a cat,” Wise said.

“There's more than one running around up there and people have to be conscious that. When people are outdoors they want to pay attention to what is going on around them.”

Wise, who spends most of days in the backcountry, carries a big stick and bear spray with him.

If a person encounters a cougar Wise said to make a lot of noise.

“You want to yell at them, you want to throw things at them,” Wise said.

“You want to be highly aggressive toward them. They are different than a bear, absolutely do not play dead – a cougar will eat you.”

Wise said to back away from the big cat, to look as big as possible and to not run.

Running will trigger a prey response from the big cat and it will give chase.

Castanet has reached out to the the BC Conservation Service for comment.

According to the BCCS, cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare.

Wildlife encounters can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.