Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close temporarily
Landfill to close temporarily
Photo: RDNO
The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close temporarily to allow for paving of the new residential transfer station.
Customers of the facility are advised the site will be closed for three consecutive days sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 8.
A release from the Regional District of the North Okanagan says the exact closure dates will be announced once they are finalized with the contractor. The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open for customers to access during the closure.
All inquiries regarding the project and the closure can be forwarded to [email protected].
