Vernon News

Vernon ultra athlete on the verge of setting world record for most iron-distance races in a year

Hill ready to set record

Photo: Facebook Shanda Hill is on the verge of another monumental achievement. The world-class Vernon ultra athlete will be heading to Taiwan at the end of the month to compete in her fifth Deca of the year.

Shanda Hill is on the verge of another monumental achievement.

The world-class Vernon ultra athlete will be heading to Taiwan at the end of the month to compete in her fifth Deca of the year.

A Deca is the equivalent of 10 iron distance races consisting of a 38-km swim, 1,800-km bike and 422-km run in a continuous format.

“If Shanda completes this, she'll break another record for the most long distance triathlons by any woman within a calendar year,” said a post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

Earlier this year, Hill officially set a new world record of 225:10:25 at a Deca in Colmar, France.

Hill was praised as the only person to complete three Deca races in their lifetime. This year she blew that record out of the water completing four Decas in 2025 alone.

Hill has been the top female finisher in every Deca race she has run this year.

She is also the only woman to have completed what was hailed as the toughest race in the world: the Triple Deca Ultra Triathlon, completing a staggering 114-km swim, a 5,400-km bike ride and a 1,266-km run in the first race of its kind in the world.

And to make her accomplishment even more impressive is the fact Hill is financially self supported.

She is sponsored by The Starting Block, Rancho Vignola and Eve-Volve Wellness, but all support is in-kind.

“She’s not a funded athlete. She doesn’t race for fame. She does this to prove what the human body and mind can do, and to show us all that our own limits might not be where we think they are,” the post said.

“Shanda needs your help to keep going. Every dollar helps cover race fees, basic gear, and the mounting cost of doing something no woman has ever done before.”

Donations to support Hill can be done through her website.