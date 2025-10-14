Lavington fire mapped at 6.87 hectares
Lavington fire still burning
The 6.87 hectare wildfire that started in Lavington Monday afternoon is still burning but colder temperatures may have kept its growth tempered.
“BC Wildfire was on site into the evening and then when they left yesterday evening the fire went to Rank 1,” Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire information officer, said, adding that means it was a smouldering ground fire.
“Overnight, temperatures were -2 C and -5 C, so that’s positive. Colder temperatures keep fire activity decreased.”
BC Wildfire will be back with Lavington’s Fire Department this morning to assess next steps.
There were two fires in the Okanagan Monday, including one near Traders Cove, prompting a warning to be careful.
“There are some drier fuels out there, and we’re asking people to be mindful when they’re enjoying their outdoor time this fall,” Bonnett said.
“This one is believed to be human caused and there will be an investigation.”
The fire is burning in Crown land west of Becker Lake. BC Wildfire supported in its firefight by Coldstream, Lavington and Lumby fire halls.
